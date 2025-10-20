Psycho Clown Talks WWE Partnership, His Future, Representing Latinos In Wrestling

AAA World Tag Team Champion Psycho Clown spoke with Contralona about various topics, including WWE’s acquisition of AAA.

Clown said, “Many things have happened in AAA recently. Now, with the direction of WWE and everything we are doing with them, let’s focus on the betterment of wrestling. May all Latinos always be united to be able to give this beautiful sport as it is, with passion and love for the whole public.”

On His Appearances On WWE TV:

“I’ve always been in AAA. It’s my home and now my new home is WWE, so I’m in a new house where I have to prove myself the most, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

In April during WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE announced that it has acquired the longstanding Mexican promotion, AAA. Since that announcement, WWE has integrated the two companies, hosting two Worlds Collide premium live events (PLE) to date. Talent from AAA has made appearances on WWE programming, and WWE wrestlers have appeared in AAA events as well.

Clown is one-half of the AAA World Tag Team Champions, alongside his partner Pagano. As co-champion, he has participated in matches on WWE SmackDown and most recently at the Worlds Collide PLE in September, where he and Pagano successfully defeated Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)