PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 1 Results (1/7/2023); Konosuke Takeshita, Daniel Garcia

The first round of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2023 Battle of Los Angeles is in the books.

On January 7th, the annual two day PWG tournament rolled into The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California with a sold out crowd on hand to watch everything unfold.

In one surprise result, last years BOLA winner and current PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia was eliminated by Titus Alexander by DQ.

In a battle of real life husband and wife, Jordynne Grace defeated Jonathan Gresham to advance to the next round.

Here are the full results courtesy of SoCalUncensored:

BOLA First Round Match : Masha Slamovich defeated Alex Shelley

The 2023 BOLA tournament concludes January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles.