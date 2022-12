After a brief hiatus Justin C and Heather are back to continue their watch of the Best of Starrcade on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast!

On this week’s show Justin and Heather dive into the 80s and take a look at Arn and Ole Anderson vs The Rock n Roll Express from 1986 and Tully Blanchard vs Magnum TA from Starrcade 1985. Both matches take you back to the days where simple basic in ring story telling could do wonders for a crowd. Give it a listen!