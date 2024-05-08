Randy Orton Addresses His WWE Future

Randy Orton gave a quick interview with Adam’s Apple about his WWE future, having fans sing his entrance song at Backlash France, and more. Here are some highlights:

On crowds in the US versus France:

“Do you want me to be honest? Night and day. Well, let’s just put it this way: since 2009, I’ve had the same entrance song. No American crowd has ever sung along to my song, and they did it in France three nights in a row. S**t, we were in Bologna, Italy, and Vienna, Austria, the first two shows of the tour, and I could hear them singing there, too. France, it was mind-blowing, as an example. They were very happy to be there. They were on their feet the whole time. They knew all of us, all of our characters, well enough to…..they knew what they wanted to expect. We gave it to them. It just made it for an amazing environment. I hope we do more PLEs over there.”

On his WWE future:

“If you would have asked me two years ago, I would have thought I was close to the end because I had spinal fusion about a year and a half ago. That changed the game. I had been in pain through my entire 30’s and was hurting. I was begging for time off when I was 35. I think Vince’s [McMahon] quote to me was, ‘Mother nature gets us all.’ That’s hard to hear when you’re 35, and your back hurts, and you’re busting your ass for this company. There have been some changes. And now, I think instead of pushing the guys and running their dicks into the ground until they fall apart, there is a great atmosphere of ‘how can we make this guy last?’ The beauty of it is I’m not even there yet. I feel so great after my surgery. I’m a full-time guy. I don’t want to do the old Undertaker or Shawn Michaels schedule, which they needed to do, understandably. Wrestling at WrestleMania, take the summer off, maybe you see them at SummerSlam. I want to be on the road every week. I want to make all the TVs. I want to be on all the PLEs. At 44, I would love to be able to go until my 50’s. Maybe I wrestle until I’m 50 and call it. That’s 30 years, 30 years with the same company, on top.”

Orton discussed working more PLEs than anyone else in WWE history and believes it is the ideal environment for them to thrive. He recalls conversations with Triple H about asking for and receiving time off, which gave him confidence that he could do so.

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)