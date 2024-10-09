Randy Orton Addresses NXT Return, Gives Veteran Advice To Je’Von Evans

Randy Orton has been around forever.

With that comes a lot of veteran experience.

Following his match with Je’Von Evans in the main event of this week’s WWE NXT on The CW show, “The Viper” was asked to share some of that veteran advice with the promising up-and-coming prospect.

“Je’Von Evans. Dude, I’m very excited to see where he goes in the future. He’s gonna be around for as long as he wants to be,” Orton said. “We have a lot in common, but there’s a lot of differences, let’s just say.”

Orton continued, “I think that he needs to keep doing what he’s doing. But what I noticed first and foremost after meeting him for the first time today, he’s incredibly humble, he has nothing but respect for the business and the guys like me, the old fuddy-duddies that have been here for over 20 years, and you know what, that means a lot to me. That respect for our industry, it goes a long way, so that respect, I give to him right back tenfold.”

