Randy Orton Discusses Reaction He Received From Fans In France At WWE Backlash

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton recently appeared on Adam’s Apple, where he talked about a number of topics including the reaction he received from the fans in France at Backlash.

Orton said, “Well, let’s just put it this way, since 2009 I’ve had the same entrance song, no American crowd has ever sung along to my song and they did it in France three nights in a row, s*** we were in Bologna, Italy and Vienna, Austria the first two shows of the tour and I could hear them singing there too.”

“France, it was mind-blowing, they were very happy to be there, they were on their feet the whole time, they knew all of us, all of our characters well enough, they knew what they wanted to expect, we gave it it to them.”

“It just made it an amazing environment, I hope we do more PLE’s over there.”

You can check out Orton’s comments in the video below.