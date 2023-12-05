Randy Orton On If He Plans To Leave WWE For Hollywood, Credits Matt Riddle, More

Randy Orton spoke with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast shortly after his return to WWE Survivor Series. Below are some highlights.

The complete interview can be found at the bottom of this article.

Having no plans to leave WWE for Hollywood:

“I’m gonna be here for the rest, this is me. Like I’m not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from spinal fusion [surgery]. I was kind of faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. It’s almost like I got a second lease on my career here. I’m not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in that ring for granted.”

Feeling more in his element now than ever:

Orton said, “I changed a lot of stuff off this last 18 months. I really needed the time. I had a lot of ailments. I couldn’t stand for more than a couple of minutes without having pain shoot down my legs. When I would sit I would had a disc that was slipping every time I would bend. On a plane, sitting here, my feet would go numb and I would have pain shooting down my legs. It was hard. That last year before I had to leave because of the back. I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. I got to give him props because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality…if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have made it that far. I had some great doctors, they fixed me up right, they didn’t cut through any muscle which would enable me to get back in the ring. Because once you start cutting muscle, like that’s never gonna heal back [and] you’re done. I’m just blessed all the way around.”

Orton stated that he was fortunate to enter the business at the time he did because he was able to seek advice from people such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. You can check out the complete appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)