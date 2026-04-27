Randy Orton Reveals How Vince McMahon Protected The RKO

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton spoke with Ultimatekiko at Culture Kings in Las Vegas, Nevada, about various topics, including Logan Paul recognizing him for his RKO finisher.

Orton said, “When I first met Logan Paul, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re Randy Orton. I was doing the RKO [when] doing my Vines 15 years ago. I had no idea who you were, but I knew what the RKO was.’ And I was like, ‘Oh! F**k you.’”

On Vince McMahon protecting the move early in his career:

“It’s funny because that RKO is everything, and Vince had a huge hand to play. Because when I would be wrestling somebody and I was younger, and they would want to kick out of my finish, Vince would pull me aside and say, ‘We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to let that happen.’ And like, I’ll never hit a guy with three RKOs to cover him and pin him. I’m not going to dilute my finish. That is always going to be a kill shot, and I can hit it out of nowhere. And Vince has a huge part to play when it comes to my finish. And that’s a huge part of being a WWE superstar. ‘What’s your finishing move?’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)