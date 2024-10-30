Randy Orton’s Reaction To Dominik Mysterio Turning On Rey

WWE star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio appeared on The Bootleg Kev Show, where he talked about a number of topics including what WWE legend Randy Orton texted him after he turned on his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I think definitely changed as my career has evolved. But in the moment, top of my mind I can think of, Randy [Orton]’s always been there, as far as texting me, even before he came back, he’d always text me. I remember when I turned on my dad, he was one of the first people to text me, like, ‘Hell yeah, enjoy the ride, kid.’”

