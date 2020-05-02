Randy Savage’s Ex-Girlfriend Gorgeous George Comments On Stephanie McMahon Story

For years, there have been rumors that Randy Savage had a relationship with Stephanie McMahon when she was still a teenage and Vince McMahon allegedly didn’t find out about it until years later after WCW was sold to WWE. People have speculated that this was why Savage wasn’t inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame until after his death.

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Savage’s former girlfriend Stephanie Bellars (Gorgeous George in WCW) was asked if he told her anything regarding what happened. Here was her response:

“Oh he told me. He told me one day when we were on Ecstacy on the beach. I think he didn’t mean to tell me that and then the next morning he goes, ‘did I tell you anything last night on the beach?’ I’m like, ‘you sure did.’ He knew exactly what he said and he was like ‘sh*t’ because it was kind of like the truth drug. Once he got on that he just started telling me everything. She knows [and] he knows what it all was.”