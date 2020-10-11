Rare Undertaker Footage, Mickie James Reacts To Becoming A Free Agent In The Draft

– Jerry Lawler tweeted the following, showing some rare footage of The Undertaker on Memphis TV as Master of Pain:

31 years ago, The Undertaker, then known as the Master of Pain, made his first ever appearance on Memphis TV with @davebrown5555 . https://t.co/ENqxaB9uQN — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 11, 2020

– As seen during night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, Mickie James became a free agent. Following the news, she took to Twitter to react, saying: