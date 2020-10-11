Rare Undertaker Footage, Mickie James Reacts To Becoming A Free Agent In The Draft

– Jerry Lawler tweeted the following, showing some rare footage of The Undertaker on Memphis TV as Master of Pain:
31 years ago, The Undertaker, then known as the Master of Pain, made his first ever appearance on Memphis TV with @davebrown5555 . https://t.co/ENqxaB9uQN
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 11, 2020
– As seen during night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, Mickie James became a free agent. Following the news, she took to Twitter to react, saying:
A little @WWE #FreeAgentFunFact for you: Mickie James has more career & title wins than Humberto Carrillo, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Lucha House Party & Shorty G combined! Enjoy your day!💋 #NoOffenseFellas #YouSeemLikeNiceFolks #justthefacts #ImAFreeAgent #FreeAgentMickie
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 10, 2020
Can you get them to put some RESPECT on my name? Apparently they forgot it “Mickie F’n James” if so let’s talk… if not… take a walk! 💋 https://t.co/3n6mw0qJV0
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 10, 2020