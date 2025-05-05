Reason For Adam Pearce’s Absence From WWE RAW Revealed

WWE fans may have noticed the absence of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce during last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. A new report from PWInsider.com has provided clarity on his brief disappearance from television.

According to the report, Pearce’s absence was planned and not unexpected within WWE. The reason? A pre-scheduled surgical procedure.

“The word making the rounds is that Pearce had a pre-scheduled surgical procedure and missed the TV taping due to that surgery,” PWInsider reported.

Importantly, his absence is not connected to the wave of recent WWE staff and talent releases, which included multiple high-profile names from both the main roster and NXT.

“Pearce has not been let go from the company as part of the recent releases,” the report emphasized.

Despite missing the live show, Pearce has remained active behind the scenes and on social media, where he’s already resumed his on-screen General Manager duties by posting match announcements and storyline updates.

