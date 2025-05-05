Backstage Update On Braun Strowman’s WWE Release

As reported on Friday, Braun Strowman was among several names released by WWE in the latest round of roster cuts, which also included Shayna Baszler and other talents.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed possible reasons behind Strowman’s release, noting that it echoes circumstances surrounding his prior departure in 2021.

“He is the one that—the salary was high,” Meltzer said. “One person told me that they felt he was paid more than how they were using him, I guess is the best way to put it. But salary played a part in this.”

Meltzer also highlighted concerns about Strowman’s physical condition following recent injuries:

“The reality of Braun Strowman is, ever since he had that hamstring injury, he’s never been the same.”

Shortly after the news broke, Strowman posted a lighthearted photo of his yacht on social media with the caption:

“I might just retire here!!!!!”

Strowman had been off WWE television throughout much of 2024 while recovering from injuries and was reportedly on a high-end contract. Despite limited recent use, he remained one of the more recognizable figures from WWE’s modern era.

Stay with PWMania.com for more on WWE’s recent releases and what’s next for Braun Strowman.