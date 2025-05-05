Update On Alberto El Patron’s Status Amid WWE’s Acquisition Of AAA

Following recent reports that Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE) was among the AAA talents signed by WWE as part of their acquisition of the Mexican promotion, new details have emerged to clarify his current contractual status.

According to a report from Luchablog, WWE has not directly signed El Patron to a new deal. Instead, the former WWE Champion remains under contract with AAA, where he has been a featured performer over the past year. WWE is expected to assume responsibility for his existing AAA contract once the acquisition is finalized.

As for El Patron’s future within WWE, the situation appears to be undecided. Luchablog noted that the WWE-AAA deal is still in its early stages, and that there is “a lot still being figured out” regarding talent roles and logistics.

El Patron has had two prior runs with WWE, both of which ended in controversy, with releases in 2014 and again in 2016. In the years since, he has frequently claimed to be in discussions about a potential return, though none of those talks ever materialized.

PWMania.com will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available regarding WWE’s acquisition of AAA and its impact on talent contracts.