Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer Training To Become A Pro Wrestler

Joanna Tenta, daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer John Tenta, known to fans worldwide as Earthquake, is officially stepping into the family business—training to become a professional wrestler.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Joanna shared the deeply personal journey behind her decision. She revealed that she initially dreamed of following in her father’s footsteps as a teenager, but everything changed when Earthquake tragically passed away from bladder cancer in 2006. The loss was so profound that Joanna stopped watching wrestling altogether, staying away from the sport for nearly 17 years.

Her love for wrestling was reignited in 2023 after watching WrestleMania 39, which reminded her of the joy and passion she once felt. Just months later, in June 2024, she made the life-changing decision to begin her wrestling journey.

According to her social media updates, Joanna is currently training at the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) facility, a well-regarded training ground for aspiring independent wrestlers.

Her father, John Tenta, was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last month alongside his longtime tag team partner Typhoon, as the legendary duo The Natural Disasters.

