Doctor Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Attorney Representing Janel Grant In WWE Case

Dr. Carlon Colker of Peak Wellness has filed a defamation lawsuit against Ann Callis, the attorney representing Janel Grant in her ongoing high-profile lawsuit involving WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.

According to PWInsider, the 41-page complaint was filed by Colker’s legal team on Friday, May 2, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

The lawsuit alleges that Callis and her firm, the Holland Law Firm, made defamatory claims against Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness in press releases and during a live-streamed YouTube press conference. These statements, tied to Grant’s broader lawsuit, accuse Dr. Colker and his clinic of facilitating alleged sexual abuse and trafficking by Vince McMahon by administering unapproved treatments, providing unidentified substances, and enabling coercive control.

Grant’s lawsuit further claims that Peak Wellness failed to provide complete medical records to her legal team.

In response, Colker’s defamation filing strongly denies all allegations. The complaint asserts that all requested medical records were provided to Grant’s team in summer 2024, including email documentation to support the claim. It also denies that Grant ever received unidentified substances or expressed concerns about her treatment during her time at Peak Wellness, which reportedly concluded in 2022.

Dr. Colker is seeking punitive damages from Callis and the Holland Law Firm, accusing them of knowingly disseminating false and damaging information about him and his clinic.

As of this writing, Ann Callis has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

