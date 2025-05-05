Former WWE Star Comments On Release While Recovering From Injury

Riley Osborne was among the names released during WWE’s recent round of roster cuts on Friday. The former NXT star’s departure comes while he is still recovering from surgery earlier this year.

Osborne had been active in NXT throughout early 2025, with his final in-ring appearance taking place at a live event on February 22nd. His last televised matches were taped earlier that same month. On March 7th, Osborne revealed via social media that he had undergone surgery on his ankle/foot, which has kept him sidelined since.

In a post-release social media update, Osborne subtly addressed the timing of his departure with a caption that read:

“Can’t wait to get medically cleared at work… oh.”

Before adopting the Riley Osborne name, fans may remember him as Josh Morrell, a UK-based talent who appeared in WWE from 2018 to 2022. He officially joined the NXT roster under his new ring name in 2023 and was briefly a member of the popular Chase U faction before the group disbanded in November 2024.

