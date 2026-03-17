Reason Why Road Dogg Can Work Indie Events Right After Leaving WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” recently made headlines by exiting the company earlier this month. James, the lead writer for Friday Night SmackDown, resigned after reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with his annual review.

Following his departure from WWE, Road Dogg has been announced for several independent events. He is scheduled to appear at the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis on March 27 and 28, as well as at WrestleCon alongside his New Age Outlaws stablemate, Billy Gunn, in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, instead of participating in the WWE World Fan Convention.

Additionally, James and Gunn are set to appear at an indie event, Blizzard Brawl 21, produced by Great Lakes Championship Wrestling this December.

This situation has raised some questions, as departing talent is usually subject to a 90-day non-compete clause before they can accept independent bookings.

However, according to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, Road Dogg’s case is unique. He was working as an employee of WWE, meaning his agreement with the promotion does not include the typical restrictions that contracted talents face.

Sapp also noted that while employee agreements may have cooling-off periods, that is not the case for Road Dogg, who began accepting independent bookings immediately.