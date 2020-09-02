Reason Why WWE Has Broken Up The IIconics

It was previously reported that Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair were two of the female superstars that Vince McMahon wanted to push.

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com discussed why the IIconics were broken up as a tag team during this week’s episode of WWE RAW:

“I was told by several people that Peyton Royce is earmarked for a singles push, they’ve decided that they wanted to push her, and this is not a case of Billie Kay leaving the company or anything like that.”

“I was told that it’s just they want to push Peyton Royce and try and go in a different direction with her. As you noticed, Bille Kay kind of got wiped out on Raw Underground, so my guess perhaps they are going to take her off TV, or put her on SmackDown or somewhere else, but I am told that the reason this happened was not some immediate punishment or immediate issue. The decision was made that Peyton Royce was one of the people who was going to be pushed going further, and this was their means to an end.” (quotes courtesy of HeelByNature.com)