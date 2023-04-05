Recent Photo Of Jeff Hardy Following Eye Surgery

Following his most recent arrest, Jeff Hardy has spent the last few months largely avoiding the spotlight in order to concentrate on his life and sobriety.

Last summer, Hardy was involved in a DUI case in Florida. He had entered a written nolo contendere plea to all charges in February.

His initial charges included driving while license was canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense within ten years, and violation of license restrictions. He was facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison for DUI, while the other charges were misdemeanors.

He entered a plea of nolo contendere, which means that he agreed to accept punishment without admitting or denying the charges against him. This is different from entering a plea of guilty.

Hardy’s license will be suspended for ten years as a result of his plea, and as part of his punishment, he was given 38 days of credit for time spent in county jail. Since his arrest, Hardy hasn’t appeared on AEW TV because Tony Khan, the president of the company, requested him to attend rehab.

Matt Hardy has made public comments about his brother’s recovery and his own efforts to improve.

