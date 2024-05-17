Adam Copeland On How He Views The Concept Of Legacies In Wrestling

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland recently appeared on an episode of Up Close with Renee Paquette, where he talked about a number of topics including how he views his kids as his legacy, not buying into the usual concept of wrestling legacies of how other people view it.

Copeland said, “You know, it’s interesting. Some people will say, ‘What do you want your legacy to be?’ I’ve always said, ‘I don’t really buy into the whole ‘legacy’ thing,’ you know, because we’re jumping around in tights. The people who make the videos and put the packages together and the bookers are who decide your legacy, so I don’t really buy into it. My legacy is, ‘Am I raising good kids?’ So for me more than anything, it’s just, ‘Did I work hard?’ That’s it. I think my surgeries let me know that I have. More than anything, ‘Did I help?’ and ‘Did I work hard?’”

You can check out Copeland’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)