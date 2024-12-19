Release Date Announced For Gorilla Monsoon Biography

A new biography titled Irresistible Force: The Life and Times of Gorilla Monsoon promises to offer an in-depth look into the life of one of professional wrestling’s most revered figures. Written by Brian Solomon, the book is slated for release on September 30, 2025, by ECW Press.

The biography will explore the extraordinary career of Robert James “Gino” Marella, better known to wrestling fans as Gorilla Monsoon. Rising to fame in the 1960s, Monsoon became a household name for his incredible size and charisma, taking on legends such as Bruno Sammartino and Pedro Morales. His larger-than-life “Man Mountain” persona and compelling promos earned him widespread acclaim across the wrestling world.

Beyond his accomplishments in the ring, Monsoon made a lasting impact behind the scenes. He was a part-owner of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) alongside Vincent J. McMahon Sr. In 1982, Monsoon and his partners sold their shares to Vince McMahon Jr., a transaction that would set the stage for WWE’s transformation into a global entertainment powerhouse.

Monsoon also excelled as a broadcaster, becoming one of wrestling’s most iconic commentators throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Partnering with personalities like Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Monsoon’s insightful and charismatic commentary brought countless memorable moments to life for wrestling fans. His distinctive voice and signature phrases became ingrained in WWE programming, creating a lasting legacy as one of wrestling’s greatest storytellers.

The book will feature intimate interviews with Monsoon’s family and colleagues, along with a collection of rare, never-before-seen photos. It aims to provide readers with a nuanced portrait of the man behind the character, uncovering personal stories and reflections that illuminate his profound influence on professional wrestling.

Monsoon passed away in 1999 at the age of 62, but his legacy continues to resonate with fans and the wrestling industry alike. Irresistible Force seeks to celebrate and preserve the life and legacy of this legendary figure for future generations.