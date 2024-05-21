Release Date For Dave Bautista’s “The Killer’s Game” Film With Ice Cube And Drew McIntyre

We now have an official premiere date for an upcoming Dave Bautista project.

“The Killer’s Game” is set to be released later this year, with the former WWE Champion and Ice Cube as the main stars. The film also stars Drew McIntyre.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

Terry Crews also appears in the film, written by Jay Bonansinga, James Coyne, and Simon Kinberg. J.J. Perry directed the film.

Deadline reports that the film will be released on September 13th. A trailer will be available in the coming months.