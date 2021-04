During the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV, a commercial as shown for the upcoming Slammiversary PPV in July. Like last year’s Slammiversary PPV, the commercial featured released WWE stars that worked for Impact Wrestling. This year’s video showed Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James. Australian and Mexico flags were also seen to tease The IIconics and Andrade.

In addition to that, Japanese stars Okada, Naito, and Keiji Mutoh were in the commercial.