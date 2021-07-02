Rene Dupree Claims WWE Has Wanted To Bring Him Back For Years

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree made an appearance on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive where he spoke about a wide range of topics such as the famous Spike Dudley table spot where he clipped his head after being tossed from the ring to the floor and more.

During it, Dupree said that WWE has wanted to bring him back for years after he departed in 2007.

“Well they’ve [WWE] been looking to bring me back for years. Yeah. But I just mentally, I was just — because I’d have to live in the United States and ah…”