Renee Paquette Vents About WWE’s Releases and Says A “Mistake” Was Made

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette (Renee Young) reacted to the news that several WWE superstars were released from their contracts on Thursday afternoon:

This is a bummer. I don’t think we’ve seen someone able to connect with the crowd with limited tv time the way we have with @BillieKayWWE. And @MickieJames is a bonafide Hall Of Famer. They’ll both bring so much to the table wherever they land. https://t.co/517qP6GuNp — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021

I didn’t realize @ImChelseaGreen was a part of this too. She was a star, roadblocks aside she was determined to make it back to the ring ASAP. This sucks. https://t.co/HnUXFVCdur — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021