Renee Young Recalls Incident With Kevin Owens, Mark Henry vs. Big Show Full Match

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Renee Young wished her good friend Kevin Owens a Happy Birthday. She also recalled an incident that happened between her and Owens during an episode of “Talking Smack” on the WWE Network.

– WWE has posted the full match between Big Show and Mark Henry from TLC 2011 on their YouTube channel. You can check out the match below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR