Report About Vince McMahon’s Backstage Attitude In WWE Due To The XFL Folding

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the following regarding how Vince McMahon has reportedly been acting backstage in WWE due to the XFL folding:

“A couple of weeks ago, Vince McMahon was a grumpy SOB because of the XFL going down and I got calls from people who knew — there were people who were like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna stay out of the building for as long as I can and sit in my car or take the widest path that I can to stay out of his way and stay out of his vision.

“It’s a running joke in the company, you know it’s great to do well in WWE and it’s great to get a raise and a promotion, but the raise and promotion you don’t wanna get is the one that’s gonna put you in the direct sight of Vince McMahon.”