Report: Bianca Belair May Not Return To WWE Until Early 2026

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Bianca Belair suffered a broken finger at WrestleMania 41 last April.

As a result, she has been out of the ring for the past seven months.

A report from last week indicated that there is no set return date for Belair yet, although she was spotted in Salt Lake City for SmackDown, where she did not appear on camera.

According to Bodyslam+, Belair’s injury involved three fractures in her finger, as well as damage to the joint, which has impacted both her finger and knuckle. Sources within WWE have said her recovery has been challenging, and there is a belief she may return in early 2026.

The report also suggests that WWE remains hopeful for that return window or possibly an even earlier comeback for Belair.