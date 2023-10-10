Report: Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch Backstage At Tonight’s WWE NXT

A pair of big names are reportedly backstage at tonight’s jam-packed WWE NXT show in Orlando, FL.

As noted, WWE NXT goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, with a 30-minute commercial free start featuring Cody Rhodes making a major announcement.

Also scheduled for the show is The Undertaker, John Cena and Paul Heyman making appearances for the Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker match, Asuka squaring off against Roxanne Perez, as well as a “Pub Rules” match with Gallus taking on The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate.

Ahead of tonight’s show, PWInsider.com is reporting that Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill are also backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Whether or not they appear on the program tonight remains to be seen.

