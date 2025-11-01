Report: Netflix Reportedly Considering Offer To Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery

According to Deadline.com, Netflix is considering making an offer to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), despite prior reports suggesting that Paramount is also interested in acquiring the company.

The report indicates that Netflix has hired the financial advisory firm Moelis & Co. to assess a potential bid for WBD’s streaming and studio business.

This follows Moelis & Co.’s previous work advising Skydance Media on its bid for Paramount Global. Additionally, Netflix has been granted access to WBD’s pertinent financial information.

The report highlights that Netflix has consistently stated that it does not view theatrical distribution as a significant part of its business model, aside from promoting films during award seasons. Therefore, any potential move to acquire a major theatrical distributor would represent a departure from their typical strategy.

Currently, Netflix distributes WWE programming globally, while AEW content airs on the WBD Turner networks and the HBO Max platform. However, if a sale were to occur, it is unlikely that both wrestling promotions would merge, as the network companies simply distribute the content rather than own it.

If a merger were to take place, it could benefit WWE, as it is the more profitable brand, leaving AEW at a disadvantage—similar to how TNN acquired WWE programming and ultimately sidelined ECW.