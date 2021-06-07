Report On What WWE Has Planned For Roman Reigns At Hell in a Cell

While there was initially speculation that Roman Reigns would be facing either Cesaro or Jimmy Uso at the Hell in a Cell PPV, it appears that WWE will be going in a different direction.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the current plan is for Reigns to defend the Universal Title against Rey Mysterio at the HIAC PPV.

The angle with Reigns attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio was designed to set up that match.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley are the only matches that have been confirmed for the HIAC PPV so far.