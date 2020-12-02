Report: Top WWE NXT Superstar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Another top WWE NXT Superstar recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the wrestler, but it was noted that this positive test did not necessarily have the concern attached to it that previous positive tests have had, which led to an outbreak on the brand. The wrestler who recently tested positive is said to be one who isn’t around large crowds of people often, especially within NXT.

It was also noted that the NXT brand has long been criticized from the outside to within their own walls for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and their return to training, odd scheduling of tests, and the overall performer safety. Word is that it’s not as much of a concern on the main roster because everyone there is tested ahead of each appearance.

Stay tuned for updates.