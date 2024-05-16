WrestleMania 41 Weekend Expected To Draw Over 180,000 Wrestling Fans To Las Vegas

WWE is looking to outperform this year’s WrestleMania when they visit Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Mania 41 on April 19 and 20. 8 New Now in Las Vegas has an article about what is planned and the positive economic impact that WWE will have on the city.

Lisa Motley, Vice President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, stated that more than 300 media outlets from 12 countries will attend Mania weekend next year.

WWE World is scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will feature a live broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show, among other events. Raw and SmackDown will broadcast from “an MGM Resorts venue.” There is no word yet on whether there are plans to run within the MSG Sphere.

The LVCVA approved $5 million to sponsor the event, which is expected to attract over 180,000 fans and 144,000 additional room nights over the weekend. Nothing is confirmed, but The Rock is expected to wrestle on the show in his first singles match in over a decade. To purchase tickets, please register at this link.