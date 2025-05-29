Report: Triple H “Not A Big Fan” Of The Money In The Bank Briefcase

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly not overly enthusiastic about the Money in the Bank briefcase concept, according to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda.

The revelation emerged during a segment discussing the scheduling of the 2026 Money in the Bank event, which is set for late August in New Orleans. WWE’s decision to shift WrestleMania out of the city reportedly led to some rescheduling and reformatting across the premium live event calendar.

During the conversation, TC from WrestleVotes Radio stated: “I’ve been told Triple H [is] not a big fan of the Money in the Bank prop as a whole.”

While the briefcase has historically provided key storyline twists and memorable cash-in moments, there has been growing discussion within WWE about its presentation and long-term value—particularly when it comes to how winners carry and utilize the case throughout the year.

No official changes to the concept have been announced, and the 2025 edition of Money in the Bank remains on track for June 7th in Toronto. As WWE’s creative direction continues to evolve under Triple H’s leadership, fans may see some shifts in how the briefcase is used in the future.

