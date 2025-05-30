Stephanie Vaquer Officially Joins WWE Raw, Set For MITB Qualifier Debut

WWE continues to stack its women’s division with new talent and returning stars.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen the arrival of Giulia, the rise of Roxanne Perez, and the returns of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and more. Now, another name is entering the mix.

On Friday, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce shared a video announcing that former NXT standout and double-champion Stephanie Vaquer is officially part of the Raw roster.

Vaquer won’t have to wait long to make her red brand debut. WWE has confirmed she’ll be in action this coming Monday night in a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying match against Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile.

