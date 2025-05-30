WWE SmackDown returns tonight live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Scheduled tonight’s show is John Cena and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face in the ring, the hometown return of Bianca Belair, as well as Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill in a Women’s Qualifier and Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade in a Men’s Qualifier for the WWE Money In The Bank.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, May 30, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – MAY 30, 2025

Updates to begin momentarily …