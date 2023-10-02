Rey Fenix Issues Statement Amidst Reports About His Health

The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Bros, The Gunns, and Orange Cassidy/Hook at the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV. Early on, Rey Fenix was taken out of the match.

There have been reports about his health, and Fenix stated the following in an Instagram post:

“The international championship has been a big challenge. The night I became champion, I left the arena with the championship in my hands and with an old injury bothering me again. My first defense was painful, it did not allow the pain to stop me and continue until the fight was over, this coming Wednesday will be my second defense and I am doing my best to enter that ring and retain the champion.

I will defend this beautiful championship in any situation, a Luchador does not give up, a Luchador will always leave everything in every battle. I am a real Luchador and the man of a thousand lives, nothing and no one is going to stop me. R3Y F3N1X 👑🇲🇽”

You can check out the official post below: