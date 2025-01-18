Rey Mysterio Declares Himself For 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, another top star declared himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Hall of Famer and San Diego’s own Rey Mysterio considered the greatest luchador of all time, kicked off last night’s show to address his hometown crowd. Mysterio then declares himself for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and reminds everyone how he became a world champion at WrestleMania 22.

Kevin Owens then interrupts the WWE Hall of Famer and says he doesn’t respect that many people more than he does Mysterio. Owens then said he was rooting for Rey to win the Men’s Royal Rumble so that he could have his dream match against him at WrestleMania for the Winged Eagle Championship. Mysterio said Owens was not the champion, and a brawl ensued between the two.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will occur on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.