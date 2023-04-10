Rey Mysterio Recalls Pep Talk From Konnan That Helped Early In His WCW Career

Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall Of Fame legend reflected on feeling like he didn’t belong when he was backstage for his WCW Nitro debut, as well as how he received a good pep talk from his longtime friend and fellow WCW performer Konnan.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On walking into the building to make his WCW Nitro debut and feeling like he didn’t belong due to the size of the other wrestlers: “I remember walking into the building in Baltimore, and I felt so uncomfortable. I was walking into a locker room full of giants. The Steiners, Big Show, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. It felt really awkward. I kept on hearing voices say, ‘Who’s that kid? What the hell is he doing in here?’ No one knew who I was. It felt like I wasn’t supposed to be there.”

On how Konnan gave him a good pep talk that helped: “Right before my match, Konnan spoke with me. I still remember him saying, ‘No pressure, but you’re representing Mexico and you’re representing lucha libre. You’re representing all the little guys. Now go out there and kick some ass.’ I was already nervous facing Dean, but that took it to a whole new level.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.