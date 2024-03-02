Rey Mysterio Returns To WWE TV On SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio underwent knee surgery following his altercation with Santos Escobar on the November 10th, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, hoping to return in time for WWE Wrestlemania 40.

Rey returned to SmackDown this week for Carlito’s street fight with Escobar. He appeared on crutches, faking his condition, and took out Legado Del Fantasma. After Rey hit Escobar with a 619, Carlito pushed him through a table and won by pinfall.

Following the match, the LWO gathered to celebrate together.

You can check out a clip from the segment below: