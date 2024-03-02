WWE SmackDown Results – March 1, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX with a taped show from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. with the fallout from the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event from over the weekend.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of The Rock, Santos Escobar vs. Carlito in a Street Fight, Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors, Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, March 1, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/1/2024)

