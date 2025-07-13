Rey Mysterio Reveals Scott Hall Pushed For His Unmasking In WCW

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, discussing various topics, including how the late, great Scott Hall was the one who suggested that he unmask in WCW.

Mysterio said, “In WCW at the time, a lot of the luchadores were losing their masks. There were a couple guys that they wanted to take the masks off, but they didn’t agree to it. And then my name started to float around… Scott Hall, I guess he told Eric [Bischoff]… he said, ‘Rey, why you wearing a mask, man? You’re a pretty mother…’ So, I guess that eventually got to Eric. Eric Bischoff didn’t really understand the significance of the mask.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

