Rey Mysterio Says He Always Knew Dominik Would Be Bigger Than Him

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how he has always known deep down inside his heart that his son and fellow WWE star Dominik Mysterio was going to be bigger than him.

Rey Mysterio said, “I’ve always known, deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn’t know in what way. But I just knew that he was going to do things that I wasn’t able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That’s what generations are about, taking it to the next level. He’s doing it and he’s surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans.”

On Dominik growing in the business:

“When you grow up in your first four years of being in the business around that type of super stardom, if you don’t learn, I don’t know how you’re going to learn. He picked up on it.”

