Rey Mysterio To Undergo Surgery Following Injury That Pulled Him From WrestleMania 41

Rey Mysterio was originally scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41 but was pulled from the event due to injury.

The injury occurred during the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown the Friday before WrestleMania. On that episode, Mysterio teamed with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee in a six-man tag team match, securing a victory over American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed).

Due to the injury, Rey Fenix stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Mysterio in his scheduled WrestleMania match against El Grande Americano. El Grande Americano ultimately won the bout.

Mysterio later revealed via his Instagram Stories that he is set to undergo surgery today to repair a torn abductor muscle.

