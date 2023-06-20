Rhea Ripley Discusses Her Chemistry With Dominik Mysterio, Reaction Dominik Receives From Fans

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ripley talked about being at the top of the food chain in the WWE Women’s Division:

“For me, it feels very fitting. I have been in this wrestling business for a long time now, coming up 11 years in October to be honest, and I feel like everything that I’ve worked so hard for is paying off and everyone’s knowing exactly who Rhea Ripley is. So to be at the top of the food chain, per say, the top of the WWE Women’s Division, it feels like everything that I’ve done is paying off and I’m proving to everyone exactly who the hell I am and how good I am at what I do.”

Her chemistry with Dominik Mysterio:

“We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, ‘Hi, how are you’, and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we’re getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It’s been really fun and also getting to watch him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week in and week out has been very rewarding as well. I feel like since we’re both like around the same age, I’m 26, he’s 25, I feel like our minds are very similar and we just want to go out there and be chaotic and be menacers and just have fun, so that’s pretty much what we’re doing. We’re just going out there and we’re having fun and reacting off of each other and growing our bond. I think people are seeing that in a way and it makes it easy for them to follow and it makes it easy for them to understand what’s going on. I think it’s been fun for people to see how much we’ve grown together, but we’re having the time of our lives.”

The reaction Dominik Mysterio receives from the crowds:

“Being out there while he gets booed is quite deafening. It’s really cool to hear. I can’t even hear what he’s saying when he’s talking next to me on a microphone. That’s how the crowd can be and I’ve never heard someone get such a reaction so quickly like Dom does. The only time I’ve heard a loud reaction like that is obviously at like WrestleMania or a PLE. It’s very rare that I hear the crowd get that loud for someone, especially so quickly, like he doesn’t even have to say anything. It makes me very proud knowing how much he’s grown. I get emotional every now and then just because he’s come so far and it’s been real cool to be a part of it.”

