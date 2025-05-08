Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Backstage Anxiety And Support From Jason Jordan

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley spoke with Robbie and Carly about various topics, including her work with Petey Williams and Jason Jordan as producers for her matches. She emphasized that Jordan is her primary support.

Ripley said, “Jason Jordan and Perry Williams. But, Jason Jordan, he’s always with me every step of the way. Perry definitely was a part of it massively but yeah, JJ, he’s been with me on a lot of different matches and I can always count on him. Every time that I’m going to lose my mind or have a panic attack, he’s always there. So, he’s my number one helper. Petey and JJ.”

