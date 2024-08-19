Rhea Ripley Says Jade Cargill Is Her Dream Opponent: “I Love Big Beefy Girls Going At It”

Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill both consider each other their “dream match opponent” in WWE.

While at Fanatics Fest NYC over the weekend, “Mami” spoke about the recent comments from Cargill, who spoke about Ripley being one of her main “dream match opponents.”

Ripley admitted that Cargill is one of her “dream match opponents” as well.

“I saw she just said that I’m one of her dream opponents,” Ripley said during her appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC. “To be completely honest, she is one of mine as well.”

The former member of The Judgment Day faction wrapped up her thoughts on the topic in very quotable fashion.

“I love big beefy girls going at it,” she stated.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to join forces with fellow former member of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest, for a featured mixed tag-team match against WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31, 2024.

