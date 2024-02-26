Rhea Ripley Says Winning At Elimination Chamber Was A “Real Wholesome Moment” For Her

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley successfully defended her championship against Nia Jax in the main event of this past Saturday’s Elimination Chamber: Perth Event.

Shortly following the show, Mami was interviewed by Byron Saxton in a digital exclusive, where she talked about a number of topics including how every competitor in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match did and how facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania is a bucket list moment for her.

Ripley said, “Everyone in the Elimination Chamber did exceptionally well. They all put up such a fantastic fight. I was watching very, very closely. I think heading into WrestleMania against Becky Lynch is a real bucket list moment. I’ve nearly knocked off everyone in the Horsewomen and Becky’s the last one. I haven’t stepped in the room with her since NXT and by Shayna Baszler, so we’ve never had a finish to our match. So I think it’s very fitting that it happens at Mania, and I hope that Becky is ready. Otherwise, her nightmares are gonna become a reality, and Mami’s gonna end up on top just like she always damn does.”

She also talked about how winning at Elimination Chamber in front of her friends, family and home town crowd was a real wholesome moment for her.

“It’s hard to put into words exactly how special this is, to be honest. so taken back by the crowd reaction, actually seeing my family out there. To be completely honest, at the very end when I had that extra time to myself, I let it fully soak in. It’s funny cuz I had a weird flashback over my last match here in Australia. I defended my title then, I left champion because Mami’s always on top. I remember sitting in the middle of the ring and just soaking it all in and soaking up the crowd and just letting them in and letting them affect me in a way that I don’t really try and let them affect me. I did the same thing tonight without even meaning to and it just gave me that flashback. It was a real wholesome moment for me, it really was. I hate getting teary on camera.”

