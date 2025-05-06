CM Punk Targets Jacob Fatu, Rey Mysterio, And Finn Bálor

After being betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 and witnessing Bron Breakker’s Raw debut as an ally to Seth Rollins, CM Punk is preparing his comeback—and he’s already plotting some high-profile showdowns.

Punk recently made a surprise appearance on RAW, costing Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship in a match against Jey Uso, reigniting tensions with Heyman and his new alliance.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Punk praised the current WWE roster while also identifying specific stars he’s targeting for future battles.

“Guys I want to work with — Jacob Fatu,” Punk said. “Got a little taste at WarGames, but one-on-one stuff is my bread and butter.”

Fatu, the reigning United States Champion, has quickly made a name for himself with his explosive style, and a one-on-one clash with Punk would mark a must-see generational collision.

Punk didn’t stop there. He also acknowledged his interest in revisiting rivalries and stirring the pot:

“Finn Bálor is fantastic,” Punk noted, before adding with a smirk: “I selfishly want to lock back up with Rey Mysterio, teach him a lesson for having such a brat kid.”

Punk’s comments hint at both fresh matchups and nostalgic callbacks, continuing to blend his veteran presence with WWE’s current landscape of rising and established stars.

With Punk’s return on the horizon and plenty of unresolved drama ahead, fans can expect fireworks in the weeks to come.

